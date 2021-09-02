Obituary | Leonard Edward Hafley

Leonard Edward Hafley, 61, of Kingman, Arizona passed away on August 28, 2021.

He was born May 16, 1960, in Kingman, Arizona to Tommy and Lenore Hafley.

Leonard is survived by his wife; Shirley, brother; Ty, five children; Lewis, Emily, Monica, Trevor, and Susie, cousins; Lynn Plunkett, Donni Ricon, Terri Chavez and many grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; John Leonard and Grace Neal & Marvin (Shorty) and Elizabeth Hafley, parents; Tommy and Lenore Hafley, brothers; Tommy and Casey Hafley and Aunt; Joan Hacker.

Leonard was born and raised in Kingman, Arizona. He was part of the fifth generation in a historical ranching family. He served as a board member of the Arizona farm Bureau. He was a world traveler who loved history and telling stories about all the places he visited. He lived his life to the fullest with grit and determination. As an avid reader with a self-taught understanding of topography, geology, and all things related to ranching he was a wealth of knowledge and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held on September 8th at 10:00 A.M. visitation will begin at 9:00 AM at Desert View Funeral Chapel, 2215 East Northern Avenue. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 Stockton Hill Road.