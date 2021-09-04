Barks and Brews program helps canines find forever homes

KINGMAN – Barks and Brews brings community, local businesses and adoptable dogs together. Alexis Dupree, organizer of Barks and Brews, said her love for animals and the community sparked the idea to create a program that combines community outreach and animal adoption.

While Barks and Brews started in 2017, it went on a hiatus. However, monthly gatherings are up and running again. She said that most events are “100% successful,” meaning all dogs are adopted on-site.

“So the objective ultimately is to find forever homes for dogs, and just try to bring the community together while doing it,” Dupree said.

The next Barks and Brews event will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Black Bridge Brewery at 421 E Beale St #5833. Four dogs will be available for adoption at Barks and Brews. People will have the chance to walk a dog, adopt a dog on-site and receive a discount on draft beer for walking a dog.

Dupree said there will also be a drawing at the event along with other local vendors. “It brings us together, helps our local businesses, which is my goal, and it’s important to find forever homes,” Dupree said.

Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, said events like Barks and Brews can help reach more people in a nontraditional way. Instead of going straight to the animal shelter, the dogs come into the community.

“Community outreach is just for people to be aware of us to know where we are,” Kannianen said. “And like I said, this reaches a whole different group of people.”

Donations for the animal shelter will also be accepted at the event. Lawrence Wilson, lead senior at the Mohave County Animal Shelter, said the shelter is always in need of food, toys, crates and cat litter. Wilson emphasized the need for cat litter.

“We'll take anything because not only do we have it for our dogs, we also give it out to the public that are in need,” Wilson said. “We let them come three times a year to get some dog food.”

The oldest shelter dogs usually have the hardest time getting adopted, Wilson shared. Barks and Brews tries to have a mix of ages available for adoption.

Wilson said the animal shelter is currently at capacity, which isn’t unusual. With Barks and Brews, he’s happy to see how successful the program is and that adopted animals from the events don’t usually make it back to the shelter. “I think when they make the decision, they've made an informed decision. And they write it out,” Wilson said.

If someone wants to adopt a dog at the event, Kannianen said ID and payment are needed at the event. Currently, Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter is running a special in September where they subsidize part of the $125 payment for dogs 50 pounds and over and that are older than one year. People only have to pay $50 for a dog that meets the criteria, which is set to run through the month.