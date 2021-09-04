OFFERS
Daddy Daughter Dance to be held Saturday, Oct. 16 in Kingman

Kingman Rotary Club’s 10th annual Daddy Daughter Dance is set for Saturday, Oct. 16. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 4, 2021 5:45 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Rotary Club’s 10th annual Daddy Daughter Dance is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, with proceeds to benefit local students by way of the club’s scholarship program.

Kingman Rotary Club wrote in a news release that the event is scheduled for 3–6 p.m. Oct. 16 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.

“It is a great community event that helps fund our scholarship program with which we distribute roughly $10,000 to local students,” organizers wrote. “Daddy and daughters of all ages are invited to enjoy the live DJ, refreshments by Sirens’ Café, pictures and face painting by Nudge Pudge.”

“Pictures to last a lifetime” will cost $10, and corsages and boutonnieres by Heaven’s Scent Florist $10. Entrance into the event itself costs $40.

For more information, go to the event’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2V8Ijou.

