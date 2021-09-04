Kingman AirFest canceled again

KINGMAN – The Kingman AirFest has been canceled for the second year in a row, this year “due to COVID-related issues of sponsorships and major aircraft participation organizations.”

The inaugural Kingman Airfest was held in 2018 after the City of Kingman obtained control of the airport from the Kingman Airport Authority.

The event enjoyed success in 2018 and 2019, with community members arriving to Kingman Municipal Airport to view World War II-era planes and vehicles, classic cars, flight demonstrations and more.

But in 2020, with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, the October event was canceled. Organizers announced on the event’s Facebook page on Aug. 29 of this year that the 2021 Kingman AirFest had been canceled as well.

“Due to COVID-related issues of sponsorships and major aircraft participation organizations, the 2021 Kingman AirFest mission has been scrubbed,” organizers wrote. “Understandably this is disappointing for all involved. However, we are excited to be planning a couple of ‘pop-up’ events.”

The post also indicated that plans for the 2022 Kingman AirFest are in the works.