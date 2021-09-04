Kingman Miner Sept. 5 Adoption Spotlight: Tyler
These are Arizona’s children. Tyler is a creative, passionate and athletic young man who loves to play sports. He will be playing football for his local high school in the 2021-22 season. He dreams of one day being a professional artist. Get to know Tyler and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
August 2021: 15 children available for adoption in Arizona
