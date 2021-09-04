OFFERS
Kingman Republican Women to host Jean Bishop and Jana Jackson

Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop will be one of the guest speakers at the Kingman Republican Women’s club meeting on Monday, Sept. 6. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 4, 2021 5:38 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, September 4, 2021 6 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Republican Women will host District 4 County Supervisor, Jean Bishop and Candidate for Legislative District 28, Jana Jackson for their monthly meeting.

Bishop will discuss Mohave County topics, such as budget, water issues and infrastructure. Jackson will discuss Critical Race Theory, and why she believes it’s dangerous to teach in schools.

The meeting will be held on Sept. 6 at College Park Church Community Center at 1990 Jagerson Ave. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and there will be a $3 fee.

