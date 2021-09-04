OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Labor Day: City of Kingman, Mohave County offices closed

City of Kingman offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 on observance of Labor Day. (Miner file photo)

City of Kingman offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 on observance of Labor Day. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 4, 2021 5:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – City of Kingman and Mohave County offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The city wrote in a news release that there will be no residential or commercial trash service Monday. Monday and Tuesday customers should place their cans out one day late.

Kingman Area Regional Transit services will also be closed on Monday.

Mohave County offices will also be closed for the holiday, along with local banks, the U.S. Postal Service post offices and many non-retail businesses.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State