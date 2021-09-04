Labor Day: City of Kingman, Mohave County offices closed

KINGMAN – City of Kingman and Mohave County offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The city wrote in a news release that there will be no residential or commercial trash service Monday. Monday and Tuesday customers should place their cans out one day late.

Kingman Area Regional Transit services will also be closed on Monday.

Mohave County offices will also be closed for the holiday, along with local banks, the U.S. Postal Service post offices and many non-retail businesses.