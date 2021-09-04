OFFERS
Mohave County issues 7 building permits

Mohave County issued seven building permits in the week ending Friday, Aug. 27. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 4, 2021 5:35 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 27:

– Raquel Ramos: Dolan Springs; upgrade to 200 amp panel.

– Daniel Abrego: Kingman; demo of manufactured home.

– Joseph Perry: Kingman; demo of home.

– William Millikin: 3195 N. Joyce Lane, Lake Havasu City; demo existing manufactured home.

– Adair La Voy: 2870 S. 3600 East Colorado; electric upgrade to 200 amp.

– Maryana De Lora: Kingman; demo manufactured home.

– Maryana De Lora: Kingman; demo manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Sept. 2:

– JJ’s Landscape: 3560 N. Willow Road, Kingman; landscaping/lawn care.

– 2nd to None Construction: 3341 Isador Ave., Kingman; contractor.

– Hope Haven Assisted Living: 1025 Sunrise Ave., Kingman; assisted living.

– Healing Hands Massage: 915 Airway Ave., Ste. D, Kingman; massage.

– Spirit Halloween: 3136 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; retail trade.

– T. Macrae Glass: 2535 Hualapai Mountain Road, Ste. C, Kingman; chiropractor.

– Pleasant Hill: 3740 N. Willow Road, Kingman; real estate broker.

– Eco Mobile Car Wash: 3003 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; mobile car wash.

– Elizabeth’s Cleaning Services: 3300 Harrison St., Apt. 7D, Kingman; cleaning services.

– Pinky’s Towing: 111 S. Fifth St., Kingman; towing service.

– Tosh Moving Co: 2438 Lillie Ave., Kingman; moving service handyman.

– Pruitt’s Plumbing: 2150 N. Kiowa Blvd., Lake Havasu City; construction.

– Aleecats Salon: 1661 E. Northern Ave., Ste. 2, Kingman; beauty shop.

– Beauty By Inann: 1661 E. Northern Ave., Ste. 2, Kingman; beauty shop.

– DNA Construction: 3640 Packsaddle Road, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

