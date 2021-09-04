Mohave County receives BLM patent for 6-acre parcel near Beaver Dam

KINGMAN – Mohave County has received a patent from the Bureau of Land Management for a 5.95-acre parcel of land in the Beaver Dam community that will allow the county to expand on its maintenance and improvement of an already existing maintenance facility.

The county wrote in a news release that Public Works Director Steven Latoski was presented with the patent on Aug. 26 by BLM Arizona Strip District Manager Michael Herder.

The land, which is currently the site of a county maintenance facility as well as public offices, had previously been leased by the county under the Recreation and Pubic Purposes Act.

The act authorizes the sale or lease of certain public lands for recreational or public purposes by state and local governments, according to the release.

According to the release, Latoski believes the patent is highly beneficial to the community.

“Mohave County looks forward to utilizing this patent and expanding upon our maintenance and improvement of facilities to better serve this growing community,” he said in the release. “The patent conveys title to the public lands, and this gives the county unlimited flexibility in operating and improving its Beaver Dam sheriff’s substation and adjacent county buildings as future needs and services dictate.”

“Mohave County and the community of Beaver Dam have been good caretakers and stewards of this land during the time they held the lease,” Herder said in the news release. “They complied with the terms and conditions of that lease and have developed the site for the public benefit. The BLM is pleased to present this patent to the county so it can continue to serve Beaver Dam well into the future.”