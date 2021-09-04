OFFERS
Obituary | Trey Edmond Tyree

Trey Edmond Tyree

Trey Edmond Tyree

Originally Published: September 4, 2021 5:18 p.m.

With heavy heart the family of Trey Edmond Tyree would like to share his passing. Trey was born on Dec. 11, 1986 in Kingman, Arizona. He left this earth on July 16, 2021 to join his father Henry Tyree, uncle Ben Tyree, grandpa Ben Tyree, grandmother Aloa Tyree and many other family members.

Trey is survived by his mother Melynda Lisa Tyree, brother Toran Ellison Tyree, sister Tedra Lynn Hoffman, and son Cash Nikolas Edmond Tyree, along with many more family members and plenty of friends that will miss him dearly.

Until we meet again, we love you Bug.

Trey will be laid to rest in Prescott alongside his father at a later date. The family will give notice of the date.

