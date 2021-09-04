Old photos sought for anniversary celebration of the Mohave County Fair

The Mohave County Fair Committee is taking submissions for a display celebrating the 75th year of the Mohave County Fair, set to begin Thursday, Sept. 16.

“It is the 75th celebration of the Mohave County Fair, and the fair committee thought that it was kind of an important date to recognize and to celebrate,” said Kristen Scholl, chair of the fair committee and one of five members that comprise the Mohave County Fair Association. “We feel like the Mohave County Fair is a valuable addition to our community; it just provides so many opportunities for the community to come together.”

Aside from the food, music and other forms of entertainment for the community’s enjoyment, Scholl said the fair also provides educational opportunities for children by way of animal and artwork displays and projects.

“And when you display your work and see others display their work, it can help inspire you to do bigger and better things,” Scholl said. “We just felt like the fair is really important to the community, so we wanted to involve the community in celebrating 75 years of the Mohave County Fair.”

The fair committee will be accepting submissions of memorabilia for the display through Monday, Sept. 13, as the fair begins that following Thursday, Sept. 16. The display will be located at the fair association’s booth inside the exhibit hall, at which attendees will still be able to contribute to the display during the fair.

“We’re working on collecting some stories; we have pictures and copies of old fair books,” she said. “It’s kind of interesting to see how the styles have changed over the years.”

Scholl said the committee is “hoping for lots of involvement from the community” by way of submitted pictures and memorabilia. So far, the committee has received photos of children standing next to award-winning animals and attendees enjoying past fairs.

“We’re just interested in what makes the fair important to other people, or how their family has benefited from the fair,” she said.

Those with pictures or memorabilia can drop them off at the Mohave County Fairgrounds office at 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

Additional fair activities and entertainment will include livestock judging, open exhibits, various entertainers, a Gymkhana on Friday and “school day” on Thursday with activities for students. Also set for the fair is a carnival.

Presale tickets are currently available for the carnival for $30, a savings of $10 when compared to the $40 cost at the event. Presale tickets are available at Mission Bank, 2439 Hualapai Mountain Road; the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.; and the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, 309 E. Beale St.