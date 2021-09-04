OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

State fights to maintain limits on local virus efforts

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 4, 2021 5:12 p.m.

PHOENIX – A lawyer defending the state of Arizona against a lawsuit challenging new laws that restrict local COVID-19 requirements argues that how those measures were written and their contents are questions for lawmakers, not for the courts.

The laws being challenged would prohibit public school districts from imposing mask requirements, bar universities from requiring vaccinations for students and forbid communities from establishing vaccine passports for people to show they were vaccinated.

A coalition of educators, parents and advocates behind the challenge argued the legislation – which appeared in budget bills – had violated constitutional rules requiring laws to focus on only one subject and have their contents reflected in the title of the bills.

Based on this legal contention, the coalition was asking the judge to undo two laws unrelated to COVID-19 prevention efforts.

One law prohibits the use of state money for teachings at schools that infer that one race is inherently racist, should be discriminated against or feel guilty because of their race. Another law establishes a legislative committee to review the findings of the state Senate review of the November 2020 election results in Maricopa County.

In a filing on Thursday, attorney Patrick Irvine, who is representing the state, said whether a budget bill or a part of one are related to budgeting or tied to an appropriations bill “have never been subject to judicial challenge because those issues are the exclusive prerogative of the Legislature.”

The state argues the coalition lacks legal standing to challenge a law that, among other things, bars communities from enacting COVID-19 restrictions that affect businesses, schools and churches. Irvine argued members of the coalition can’t show they were harmed by the law.

Irvine also argues the challenged provisions are constitutional.

At least 29 public school districts in Arizona have enacted their own mask requirements. The districts account for more than 334,000 students and nearly 500 schools. Most are located in the Phoenix and Tucson areas, though a district in Douglas and another in Miami also now require masks. About 930,000 students attend the more than 2,000 schools run by public districts in Arizona.

In mid-August, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge concluded the law barring mask mandates at public schools didn’t take effect until Sept. 29.

A hearing in the legal challenge is scheduled for Sept. 13.

On Friday, Arizona officials reported Arizona is reporting 3,802 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 80 deaths.

In all, Arizona has reported more than 1,023,900 COVID-19 cases and 18,959 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

Public health experts and leaders of major hospital systems fear the upcoming Labor Day weekend could further drive up virus surges with people wanting to get together in large groups.

The U.S. Centers for DisIn Arizona, more than 4 million people – or 56.2% of the eligible population – have gotten at least one vaccine dose. More than 3.5 million people are fully vaccinated.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State