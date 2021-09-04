Town hall, public hearings set for proposed fire district

KINGMAN – A town hall meeting has been set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the Valle Vista clubhouse, 9686 Concho Drive, for property owners included in the proposed boundary change for the Northern Arizona Fire District.

Proponents are seeking to create a new fire district for the Valle Vista, Hackberry and Truxton areas, all currently served by the Northern Arizona Fire District.

“With three closed fire stations in Valle Vista, Valentine and Truxton, residents and visitors alike are at risk of injury and death due to non-existent or reduced services,” proponents wrote in a news release. “The proponents are interested in the public safety of our communities and have done their due diligence in working to restore these services.”

According to legal documents, the new boundary would include the former Valle Vista Fire District and Truxton Fire District, as well as portions of the formerly merged Hualapai Valley Fire District. The area generally follows Route 66 through the communities of Valle Vista, Truxton and Hackberry.

The proposed district is approximately 29 square miles in size.

“An issue of contention with the proponents has been that property owners have been paying property tax to NAFD with no or reduced services,” proponents wrote. “The ramifications of this are obvious, and in addition to the proponents, a grassroots effort by taxpayers has supported the change in boundaries. It should be clear that the intent of the proponents is to promote public safety, public health, comfort, convenience, necessity or welfare. There are no ulterior motives; we are simply trying to improve the quality of life for our residents, property owners and visitors.”

According to the release, one goal is to restore service to the three closed fire stations by utilizing volunteer firefighters, while also retaining the two full-time personnel on duty at the Concho Drive station.

In addition to the town hall meeting set for Wednesday, the NAFD Board of Directors will hold a public hearing on the boundary change at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at 2600 E. Northern Ave.

A district formation public hearing will also be held by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at the county administration building, 700 W. Beale St.