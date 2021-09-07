Anniversary | Norma and Ronald Harshman

Norma and Ronald Harshman of Kingman celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 20, 2021. The couple was married in Phoenix in 1956, and moved to Kingman in 1963 to raise their children, Kathy Austin Harshman and Johnny Harshman. Ronald worked at the Ford proving grounds for 33 years while Norma worked odd jobs while raising the kids. They have seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.