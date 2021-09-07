Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy hospitalized, suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Bullhead City Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly involved a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Bullhead City Police Department wrote on its Facebook page that the incident occurred in Golden Valley Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page that the incident occurred at the Maverick gas station at 5031 Highway 68.

An MCSO deputy is being treated at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the post. The suspect is in custody.

BHCPD said it would release additional details as they become available. The investigation is ongoing.