Rain puts damper on some local dove hunts

A late summer monsoon storm in Mohave County put a damper on the success of some sportsmen on the first two mornings of the 2021 early dove season north of Kingman. But not all local sportsmen had trouble finding birds.

The storm, which dumped much-needed rain on the desert, caused the doves to not need water, and started a migration of the birds out of the area.

The opening of dove season is special for me. It’s a time to go hunting with friends. This year, opening day hunters included Jay Chan, his brother Alan, who resides in Flagstaff, Mike Hulsey of Prescott, and Marc Schwartzkopf of Waddell.

We were supposed to be joined by friend and fellow Arizona Hunter Education instructor John Schmidt. But John was ill and couldn’t make it. Another friend, Kingman resident Steve Tague was hunting in a different area.

When Mike, Marc and I pulled up to the stock water we were going to hunt at, we met another pair of hunters who were leaving. They told us they had been at the water since daylight, and had seen just six doves, and managed to bag just one of the little speedsters.

We would hear the same story from other hunters.

The weather at the time was cloudy, warm and humid. We watched as rain clouds and even fog surrounded the Cerbat Mountains and the desert floor at nearby Red Lake.

Even though the day seemed to not favor doves coming even close to the water hole, we’re always optimistic about our chances of seeing birds. As it turned out, our optimism was wrong.

In the end, there were five of us at the water hole that has consistently produced 15 bird limits for just about all who hunted there. But not this day. Marc was our top shooter bagging three birds with nine shots. Alan Chan got one bird with four shots. Jay did about the same. I fired one shot and bagged one bird. Hulsey had several shots, but only managed to knock down the bird that Alan had hit but was still able to fly.

To put it bluntly, it was a horrible opening morning. It was the absolute worst first day of dove hunting I’ve experienced in the past 20 years.

But we weren’t the only ones not finding many birds. Tague, at another water farther north, told me he fired just seven shots and downed two birds.

But despite all the gloom and doom, others who went out had a much better hunt. Gary Siegfried told me that he and four of his friends limited out on the first two days of the hunt. The limit by the way is 15 birds each, so that group ended up with 65 birds a day.

Local husband/wife duo Mike Hendrix and Cherie Hendrix went out on the second morning of the hunt. Mike got 14 birds, and Cherie, using a new shotgun, didn’t fare as well, but she still got a lot of shooting. The weather was better on day two, but Mike, Marc and I weren’t able to go out.

Instead, we left to go to Unit 10 for some last-minute scouting for Mike’s upcoming rifle antelope hunt. I’ll you know next week how that hunt went.