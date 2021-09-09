COVID kills 7 more Kingman residents, 114 infected

KINGMAN – Seven more Kingman-area residents have perished from complications of COVID-19, including three under the age of 60.

The seven Kingman deaths, along with one each in the Lake Havasu City and North County areas, were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Aug. 8. The report covered the five-day period between noon on Friday, Sept. 3 and noon on Wednesday.

There were also 288 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county, including 114 in the Kingman area, the most of the county’s four medical service areas.

The Kingman deaths included three each in the 50-59 and 60-69 age brackets, and one age 80-89. A resident of the Lake Havasu City service area in the 50-59 age group also succumbed, along with a 70-79 resident of the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The new Kingman cases included 35 in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for about 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 17 new local cases ages 50-59, 10 ages 60-69, seven ages 70-79 and one age 80-89.

Another 32 children and teens from the Kingman area were also infected. There were 17 new cases ages 0-10, and 15 ages 11-19. There were also 21 new cases ages 30-39, 14 ages 20-29 and 12 ages 40-49.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 166 new cases logged in the Bullhead City service area, 52 in the Lake Havasu City area, three in the North County and three in undetermined locations in the county.

According to county health officials, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in many parts of the United States, including Mohave County. “Well over 90% of all those who are hospitalized were not vaccinated,” the county wrote in a news release.

The county has been experiencing a surge in cases and deaths that local health officials attribute to low vaccination rates and the presence of the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant.

There were 477 new cases and 16 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

That compares to 637 new cases and 11 deaths tabulated in the week ending on Wednesday, Sept. 1; 613 cases and 12 deaths in the week ending on Wednesday, Aug. 25; and 663 cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 18.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 42.3% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of break-though illnesses. That places Mohave 10th among 15 Arizona counties, and is far below the 56.5% logged statewide and more than 75% nationwide. More than one-third of county residents – 76,075 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 218 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 183, Lake Havasu City with 173, Fort Mohave with 71, Golden Valley with 40 and Mohave Valley with 26. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,258 cases for Lake Havasu City, 6,419 for Bullhead City, 6,497 for Kingman, 2,247 for Fort Mohave, 1,402 for Golden Valley, 1,039 for Mohave Valley and 502 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 189 cases in Topock, 87 in Dolan Springs, 64 in Meadview and 56 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 45.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 12.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 26,465 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 29,297 cases in the county. The county counts 760 deaths, while the state reports 868. County health officials report that 23,008 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Sept. 8 there were 147 new cases from 854 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 17%. The positivity rate was 12% (147/1,233) on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 253,586 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Sept. 9 AZDHS was reporting 62 new deaths and 2,480 new cases from 32,251 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 1,039,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 19,141 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 40 million confirmed cases and 652,993 deaths the morning of Thursday, Sept. 9. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,600,027 deaths from nearly 223 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Sept. 9.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are also available at Uptown Drug. Appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.