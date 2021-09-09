Kingman Miner Sept. 10 Adoption Spotlight: Adam
These are Arizona’s children. Adam is a thoughtful, respectful boy who loves fantasy-action movies like “Lord of the Rings” and “Star Wars.” He enjoys being outside, riding his bike and playing flag football. He would love to learn karate. Get to know Adam and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
