Kingman Miner Sept. 10 Adoption Spotlight: Adam

Get to know Angel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-e and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Craig at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/craig and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Debra at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/debra and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Enrique at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/enrique and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Harlowe at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/harlowe and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Johnie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/johnie and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Kasumy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kasumy and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Kimberly at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kimberly and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Logen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/logen-f and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Nelly at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nelly and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Roy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/roy and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Shelby at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/shelby and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Steve at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/steve and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Thomas at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/thomas-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)