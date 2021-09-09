OFFERS
KRMC notes rise in COVID-19 cases; 10 in ICU

Kingman Regional Medical Center has noted an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Kingman area. (Miner file photo)

By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: September 9, 2021 4:08 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, September 9, 2021 5:48 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center gave an updated COVID-19 status on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Senior Director of Nursing Services Sarah Schritter, RN BSN, said over Labor Day weekend KRMC saw 120 new positive cases of COVID-19. The 30-day rolling positivity rate “continues to climb” and is at 18.31%.

The hospital had 41 patients in the hospital related to COVID-19, with 10 in the Intensive care unit, Schritter said Tuesday.

There have been 778 positive cases in the past 30 days, including 211 positive cases in the past seven days.

Based on Sept. 2 reports, KRMC saw 28 positive cases with a 16.73% 30-day rolling positivity rate. The hospital was treating 50 patients at the hospital related to COVID-19. The number of patients in the ICU on Sept. 2 was not stated.

In early August, the rolling positivity rate was 11.85%.

