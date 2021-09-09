OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Sept. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Parks earns national accreditation for parks and recreation

Mohave County Parks has maintained its accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies, and the National Recreation and Park Association.(Miner file photo)

Mohave County Parks has maintained its accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies, and the National Recreation and Park Association.(Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 9, 2021 4:10 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, September 9, 2021 5:49 PM

KINGMAN – Mohave County Parks has joined “the ranks of elite park and recreation agencies across the U.S.” by maintaining its accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies, and the National Recreation and Park Association.

Mohave County wrote in a news release that the accomplishment will be awarded during the 2021 NRPA Annual Conference on Sept. 21-23.

CAPRA accreditation is the only national accreditation for park and recreation agencies, the county continued. It is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operation, management and service to the community.

“This mark of distinction indicates that an agency has met rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services,” the county wrote.

As part of the accreditation process, Mohave County Parks had to demonstrate compliance with 151 recognized standards, and document all policies and procedures. Often the process helps identify efficiencies and heighten areas of accountability, all of which translate into higher quality service and operation to benefit the community.

The process for accreditation involves a formal application, self-assessments, a site visit by a team of trained visitors that results in a written report, and a hearing with the commission to grant accreditation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s visitations were held virtually. Once accredited, the agency must uphold the standards by submitting an annual report. Reviews take place every five years.

The commission is comprised of representatives from NRPA, the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials, the International City/County Management Association, the Academy for Leisure Sciences, the Armed Forces Recreation Network and the Council of State Executive Directors.

For more information about CAPRA accreditation, visit www.nrpa.org/CAPRA.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State