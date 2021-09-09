Mohave County Parks earns national accreditation for parks and recreation

KINGMAN – Mohave County Parks has joined “the ranks of elite park and recreation agencies across the U.S.” by maintaining its accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies, and the National Recreation and Park Association.

Mohave County wrote in a news release that the accomplishment will be awarded during the 2021 NRPA Annual Conference on Sept. 21-23.

CAPRA accreditation is the only national accreditation for park and recreation agencies, the county continued. It is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operation, management and service to the community.

“This mark of distinction indicates that an agency has met rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services,” the county wrote.



As part of the accreditation process, Mohave County Parks had to demonstrate compliance with 151 recognized standards, and document all policies and procedures. Often the process helps identify efficiencies and heighten areas of accountability, all of which translate into higher quality service and operation to benefit the community.

The process for accreditation involves a formal application, self-assessments, a site visit by a team of trained visitors that results in a written report, and a hearing with the commission to grant accreditation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s visitations were held virtually. Once accredited, the agency must uphold the standards by submitting an annual report. Reviews take place every five years.

The commission is comprised of representatives from NRPA, the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials, the International City/County Management Association, the Academy for Leisure Sciences, the Armed Forces Recreation Network and the Council of State Executive Directors.

For more information about CAPRA accreditation, visit www.nrpa.org/CAPRA.