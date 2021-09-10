Two Mohave County men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of a Kingman man and a Bullhead City man stemming from ongoing sting operations targeting individuals who use the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation.

Bohdan Metanchuk, 57, of Kingman was arrested on Friday, Sept. 3 on suspicion of 10 counts of luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation and two counts of aggravated luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation, all felonies.

Chance Louis Whiteside, 27, of Bullhead City, was arrested on Aug .24 on suspicion of three counts of aggravated luring of a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation, and three counts of luring of a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation, all felonies.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to use this press release as a reminder to parents in Mohave County to monitor their children’s internet usage,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The internet can be a wonderful tool, but can also be a path for offenders to gain access to your children. It is recommended that parents limit their child’s social media presence, as well as maintain constant communication about the hazards of communicating with anyone online.”

MCSO is an active member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.