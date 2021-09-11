OFFERS
Briefs: Arizona again reports over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 11, 2021 6:25 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in six days as virus-related hospitalizations during the current surge remained above 2,000.

The additional 3,355 cases and 36 deaths increased the state's pandemic totals to 1,045,835 cases and 19,183, according to the Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard.

Daily reports of additional cases have trended upward since dropping as low as 1,982 on Tuesday after topping 3,000 most days during the preceding two weeks, according to the dashboard.

The dashboard reported that 2,085 virus patients occupied hospital beds as of Friday. Virus-related hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the previous 12 days.

The state had about a third as many before the current surge began in July but over twice as many at the peak of the winter surge.

3 children found in swimming pool

BUCKEYE – Buckeye authorities said three young children were hospitalized Saturday after being found underwater in a home swimming pool in the Phoenix suburb.

Two children in critical condition were airlifted and the third was in fair condition and transported by ambulance, officials said.

It wasn’t clear how long the children, all under age 5, were in the pool, which officials said wasn’t fenced.

Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said was an adult inside the home when the children were in the pool.

Authorities seek suspect after mountain lion shot in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona authorities are looking for the person who shot and mortally wounded a mountain lion in central Tucson.

An Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman says the cat was euthanized after biologists determined it was unlikely to survive.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the mountain lion was found Friday morning. Authorities believe it walked 200 yards and climbed a six-foot chain-link fence before it was found, based on the trail of blood.

