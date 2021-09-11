OFFERS
Kingman Diet Tip: Fiber and Exercise

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick, Health & Wellness Writer
Originally Published: September 11, 2021 6:30 p.m.

Do you ever think about little things that can be done to impact your weight and your health?

Hi. This is Eunice from Diet Center.

I have two areas for you to consider working on.

The first one is start to increase the amount of fiber that you consume. The second is gradually increase the amount of exercise that you participate in.

You might be wondering why. Not only does fiber help us feel full, it also helps us absorb fewer calories! Recent research showed that a gram of fiber substituted for simple carbohydrates results in a 7-calorie loss. This study suggests that if we increase our fiber intake, our body will absorb fewer calories. If we consume 13 grams of fiber more than our usual intake, our body will absorb about 90 fewer calories.

Fiber helps decrease calories by keeping them “tied up” and pushing them through the digestive system before they can be absorbed. So, our weight-loss efforts can benefit by increasing our fiber intake. How much fiber should you eat? The recommended daily amount is 25-35 grams of fiber. Work on spreading out fiber sources throughout the day, so that they can “tie up” calories you get from foods.

Why “gradually” increase our exercise?

Challenging yourself with unrealistic short-term goals may discourage you and put you at risk of injury. You can gradually develop a good calorie- and fat-burning routine by improving your workout in stages.

Stage one is get motivated! Check out your options and get a feel for what activities sound enjoyable to you. Check out neighborhoods to see where you might want to take walks. See if there are tennis courts, swimming pools or public parks where you can exercise. Check out recreational facilities or fitness centers and see what classes are offered. Find a partner to exercise with you. Once you feel motivated and ready to begin, you can move on to the next stage.

Stage two involves determining easy, short-term goals. Develop a schedule you can stick to and start an exercise journal. Your goals could be to walk or swim at moderate intensity for 10 minutes at least every other day (3-4 days per week). When you feel comfortable doing this you can move on.

In stage three, increase your exercise to 20 minutes, five days a week. Work to stick to the schedule you developed and track your routine in your journal. Do this for a month or two until you are comfortable and motivated to improve your fitness even more.

By stage four you may be feeling better and losing inches, and the exercises are easier to perform. Aim to increase your routine to 30 minutes daily and continue to track your progress.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you feel stuck, Diet Center can help you start reaching your weight-loss goals. Call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.

