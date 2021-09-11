OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Licenses & Permits | Sept. 12, 2021

Mohave County issued seven building permits in the week ending Friday, Sept. 3. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County issued seven building permits in the week ending Friday, Sept. 3. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 11, 2021 6:35 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 3:

– Ambient Edge DBA Plumbing By Jake: 817 W. South Shore Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 3- and 4-ton split systems.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3039 E. lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation.

– APO Energy Solutions: 7843 Oriole Drive, Mohave Valley; panel upgrade to 200 amp.

– Ambient Edge DBA Plumbing By Jake: 3762 E. Nicole Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace A/C and coil on furnace.

– Ambient Edge: 3453 N. Lochiel Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton split heat pump with heat strips.

– SunUp America: 820 E. Spencer Drive, Meadview; HVAC and reroof.

– Joseph Smogoleski: 1728 E. Plantation Road, Mohave Valley; demo unpermitted manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Sept. 9:

– Crafts by CJ: 3138 Dafne Ave., Kingman; arts and crafts.

– Sunset Battery & Auto Electric: 3355 N. Bank St., Ste. 2, Kingman; auto sales and repair.

– The Spokesmann: 523 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; bicycle repair.

– Utility Excavating Services: 4154 Nicholas Drive, Fort Mohave; construction.

– Lauran’s Taxi Services: 3365 Western Ave., Kingman; taxicab services.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State