Licenses & Permits | Sept. 12, 2021

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 3:

– Ambient Edge DBA Plumbing By Jake: 817 W. South Shore Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 3- and 4-ton split systems.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3039 E. lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation.

– APO Energy Solutions: 7843 Oriole Drive, Mohave Valley; panel upgrade to 200 amp.

– Ambient Edge DBA Plumbing By Jake: 3762 E. Nicole Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace A/C and coil on furnace.

– Ambient Edge: 3453 N. Lochiel Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton split heat pump with heat strips.

– SunUp America: 820 E. Spencer Drive, Meadview; HVAC and reroof.

– Joseph Smogoleski: 1728 E. Plantation Road, Mohave Valley; demo unpermitted manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Sept. 9:

– Crafts by CJ: 3138 Dafne Ave., Kingman; arts and crafts.

– Sunset Battery & Auto Electric: 3355 N. Bank St., Ste. 2, Kingman; auto sales and repair.

– The Spokesmann: 523 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; bicycle repair.

– Utility Excavating Services: 4154 Nicholas Drive, Fort Mohave; construction.

– Lauran’s Taxi Services: 3365 Western Ave., Kingman; taxicab services.