Memorial Ceremony set for Paul Pitts

KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council will hold a Memorial Ceremony in remembrance of minister Paul Pitts, who died June 18, 2021 in Golden Valley.

JAVC wrote in a news release that the ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Veterans Memorial at Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St.

“Most know that life is what happens between the day we are born and the day we die. This knowledge was not lost on Paul Pitts,” the organization wrote. “While it would be years later that he would study to become a minister in the Seventh-day Adventist denomination, he already seemed to get the biblical idea that ‘…whatsoever a man sows, that shall he also reap.’ (Galatians 6:7).”

Pitts began his service to his country as an aircraft mechanic in combat operations in Vietnam as well as the Cold War. Later, he sought to sow the seeds of service in his community by training to become and then serving as a paramedic. He met Karyl, who would become his wife, as they worked to save the life of a fellow human being in an ambulance.

According to the release, Pitts chose to tackle the questions of life by taking the path of theological study. He recognized that while people take different paths to answer the questions of where we came from, where we’re going and what does it all mean, they often find similar answers.

Kingman’s United Pastors Association, a group of professional ministers, was welcomed company in seeking to answer those questions and serve the community.

“Between the day we are born and the day we die it is necessary to spend many of our days earning a living to support ourselves and those we love. Paul did this primarily as a medical first responder,” the council wrote. “He delighted in speaking of the ways he, while working with others, sought to find new and innovative ways to provide emergency medical care in rural and wilderness areas. It is not lost on many who study the Bible that the word often translated ‘salvation’ also means ‘healing.’ Jesus makes very clear that in his mind healing a lame man and forgiving his sins is essentially the same thing. This was not lost on Paul Pitts, a man who brought healing and also pointed the way to forgiveness and salvation.”

Pitts worked with several veterans organizations, such as the JAVC. As a minister, he sought the formal status of a volunteer chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary.

“In that capacity he counseled many veterans and stood at the grave of many veterans to pronounce a final blessing,” the release continued. “It is for this service that he is widely known and will be remembered in Kingman.”