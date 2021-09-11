Obituary | Leland Leonard Neal

Leland Leonard Neal went to be with the Lord Sept. 9, 2021. Leland was born Nov. 7, 1956 in Kingman, Arizona to Patsy Larson and John L. Neal.

Growing up in a well-known ranching family from this area gave Leland the opportunity to develop many skills that aided him in living a good life around Mohave County. Leland was especially known as an excellent team roper and would travel to national rodeo events to compete against world class competition. He won a World Championship in team roping in 1999 in Oklahoma as a “heeler.”

Leland became a professional “Tier 2” poker player during his later years and would spend many weeks in Laughlin, Nevada and Las Vegas, Nevada passing the time with his friends and competition at the poker tables.

Leland was married three times and at the time of his passing he left no widow.

Leland is survived by Daughters Shey Miller Wagnild of Greeley, Colorado and Kelli Sparks of Bullhead City, Arizona; Sons Billy Leonard Neal of Las Vegas, Nevada and Johnny Leland Neal of Phoenix, Arizona. If you are interested in attending his service, it will be held at New Life Church (formerly Praise Chapel) on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 10 a.m.