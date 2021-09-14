COVID kills 3 Mohave County residents, 186 more infected

KINGMAN – Three more Mohave County residents have died from COVID-19 and another 186 residents have been infected, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health. The report covered the three-day period between noon on Friday, Sept. 10 and noon on Monday, Sept. 13.

The deaths included a patient in the 60-69 age group from the Kingman medical service area, and one each ages 50-59 and 80-89 from the Bullhead City service area.

The Kingman area logged the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 83, including 26 in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for about 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. By the county’s tabulation, 770 county residents have died from complications of the coronavirus.

There were nine new local cases ages 50-59, eight ages 60-69, five ages 80-89 and four ages 70-79.

Another nine new local cases involve children and teens, including six ages 11-19 and three ages 0-10. There were also 18 cases ages 20-29, 16 ages 30-39 and 14 ages 40-49.

Elswhere in the county, 72 new cases were recorded in the Bullhead City service area.

There were also 29 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area and two in undetermined locations in the county.

According to county health officials, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in many parts of the United States, including Mohave County. “Well over 90% of all those who are hospitalized were not vaccinated,” the county wrote in a news release last week.

The local surge in cases and deaths is attributed by local health officials to low vaccination rates and the presence of the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant.

There were 477 new cases and 16 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 8. That compares to 637 new cases and 11 deaths tabulated in the week ending on Wednesday, Sept. 1; 613 cases and 12 deaths in the week ending on Wednesday, Aug. 25; and 663 cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 18.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 42.8% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of break-though illnesses.

That places Mohave 10th among 15 Arizona counties, and is far below the 56.9% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 77,464 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 220 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 187, Lake Havasu City with 174, Fort Mohave with 71, Golden Valley with 41 and Mohave Valley with 27. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,333 cases for Lake Havasu City, 6,727 for Kingman, 6,487 for Bullhead City, 2,293 for Fort Mohave, 1,432 for Golden Valley, 1,055 for Mohave Valley and 503 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 189 cases in Topock, 88 in Dolan Springs, 67 in Meadview and 58 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 45.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 12.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 26,942 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 29,757 cases in the county. The county counts 767 deaths, while the state reports 878. County health officials report that 23,230 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Sept. 13 there were 102 new cases from 424 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 24%. The positivity rate was 12% (147/1,233) on Wednesday, Sept. 1; 17% (147/854) on Wednesday, Sept. 8; 12% (144/1,154) on Friday, Sept. 10; and 15% (103/684) on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 257,672 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, Sept. 11 AZDHS was reporting 117 new deaths and 2,609 new cases from 23,746 tests for a positivity rate of 11%. More than 1,053,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 19,304 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 41 million confirmed cases and 662,378 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 14. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,642,727 deaths from more than 225 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Service office at at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.