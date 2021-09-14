OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman VFW scholarship competitions accepting submissions

Originally Published: September 14, 2021 4:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – Two VFW U.S. Post 11014 scholarship competitions, the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen competitions, are taking submissions through Oct. 31.

The VFW wrote in a news release that local high school students can compete in the Voice of Democracy competition, which also comes with a chance to win a trip to Washington, D.C.

Students must write or record a three-to-five minute essay on the theme of “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” Students are instructed to utilize an audio CD or flash drive and present their recording, typed essay and completed entry form to their local VFW Post by Oct. 31. The competition begins locally at the post level, with post winners advancing to the district level and the winner advancing to the state competition.

“All state first-place winners receive a four-day trip to Washington, D.C., and the chance to compete for their share of more than $150,000 in scholarships,” the VFW wrote. “The first-place winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship.”

The Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program was started in 1947 by the National Association of Broadcasters, with VFW becoming a national sponsor in the late 1950s before assuming sole responsibility for the program in 1961. Approximately 40,000 students participate each year, with the VFW awarding more than $2.1 million in educational scholarships on an annual basis.

Interested students and teachers should contact the Voice of Democracy Chairman at VFW Post 11014 at 760-464-1167, or email the Post/Auxiliary at tlc3conniet@yahoo.com for more information.

Submissions are also being accepted for the Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition for middle-school students in grades six through eight. The competition came to be in 1995 with the goal of encouraging students to examine the nation’s history along with their own experiences in modern society. This year’s theme is “How Can I Be A Good American?”

Similar to the Voice of Democracy contest, students begin by competing at the local post level. Post winners advance to the district competition with district winners advancing to the state competition.

“State first-place winners compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.,” organizers wrote.

More than 125,000 students participate each year. Students must submit their entries by Oct. 31, and interested students and teachers should contact the Voice of Democracy Chairman at VFW Post 11014 at 760-464-1167, or email the Post/Auxiliary at tlc3conniet@yahoo.com for more information.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State