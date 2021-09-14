Kingman VFW scholarship competitions accepting submissions

KINGMAN – Two VFW U.S. Post 11014 scholarship competitions, the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen competitions, are taking submissions through Oct. 31.

The VFW wrote in a news release that local high school students can compete in the Voice of Democracy competition, which also comes with a chance to win a trip to Washington, D.C.

Students must write or record a three-to-five minute essay on the theme of “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” Students are instructed to utilize an audio CD or flash drive and present their recording, typed essay and completed entry form to their local VFW Post by Oct. 31. The competition begins locally at the post level, with post winners advancing to the district level and the winner advancing to the state competition.

“All state first-place winners receive a four-day trip to Washington, D.C., and the chance to compete for their share of more than $150,000 in scholarships,” the VFW wrote. “The first-place winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship.”

The Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program was started in 1947 by the National Association of Broadcasters, with VFW becoming a national sponsor in the late 1950s before assuming sole responsibility for the program in 1961. Approximately 40,000 students participate each year, with the VFW awarding more than $2.1 million in educational scholarships on an annual basis.

Interested students and teachers should contact the Voice of Democracy Chairman at VFW Post 11014 at 760-464-1167, or email the Post/Auxiliary at tlc3conniet@yahoo.com for more information.

Submissions are also being accepted for the Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition for middle-school students in grades six through eight. The competition came to be in 1995 with the goal of encouraging students to examine the nation’s history along with their own experiences in modern society. This year’s theme is “How Can I Be A Good American?”

Similar to the Voice of Democracy contest, students begin by competing at the local post level. Post winners advance to the district competition with district winners advancing to the state competition.

“State first-place winners compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.,” organizers wrote.

More than 125,000 students participate each year. Students must submit their entries by Oct. 31, and interested students and teachers should contact the Voice of Democracy Chairman at VFW Post 11014 at 760-464-1167, or email the Post/Auxiliary at tlc3conniet@yahoo.com for more information.