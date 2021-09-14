OFFERS
Obituary | Cary Lonsinger

Cary Lonsinger

Cary Lonsinger

Originally Published: September 14, 2021 3:11 p.m.

Cary Lonsinger passed away on Sept. 6, 2021, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, of natural causes. She was born on Nov. 11, 1959, in Kirkwood Missouri. She enjoyed a long successful career with May Company, ultimately becoming a corporate buyer. She traveled often to Hong Kong and Taiwan, and other worldwide cities.

She is remembered for her love of family, friends and animals. She was always “game” for fun, which included horseback riding, boating, rafting, backcountry trips in Montana and challenging hikes in the desert. She was a city girl at heart, loving clothes and fashion. Cary was a great cook, and loved eating out and trying new restaurants. She loved to travel and even liked to camp, be it in a tent or with her fancy camper. Cary liked to volunteer at White Cliffs Assisted Living, and had a great relationship with the other ladies that she sang with in the choir, and the caregivers that worked there. Her smile, hugs and laughter will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her partner, Jim Fischer; siblings Barb and her husband, Bill, Brad and his wife, Mary Anne, Anne and her husband, Steve; and her nieces Sarah, Ashley and Alyssa.

