Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 14
Obituary | Harold Ray Vinson “Vince”

Harold Ray Vinson “Vince”

Harold Ray Vinson “Vince”

Originally Published: September 14, 2021 3:13 p.m.

Harold Ray Vinson, “Vince,” was born on June 4, 1934 to Otis and Thelma Vinson in Salina, Kansas and was raised in Glendora, California.

Prior to his joining Metropolitan Water District, he served with the U.S. Navy on a crash and salvage crew at Miramar Naval Air Station.

During his years at Metropolitan Water District, he was instrumental in the installation and startup of centralized control instrumentation in the Diemer, Jensen and Eagle Rock areas.

An avid outdoorsman, Vince enjoyed water and snow skiing, camping, boating and motorcycle riding.

At the time of his retirement, he held the record as longest employee of Metropolitan Water District at 45 years.

After retirement, Vince and his wife Doris moved from Parker Dam, California to Kingman, Arizona, and for the following 22 years were blessed to be able to travel extensively to see family, friends and the world.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Vince lived and died in the Lord. He is survived by his wife Doris; daughters Steffani, Laura and Kristina; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate in his name to any conservation program.

P.S.

Dad, we're still turning off the lights, shutting “that” door and turning the water off when we brush our teeth...

We love you Dad ~Steff, Laura, and Krissi

...Harold Ray! Wait for me!

