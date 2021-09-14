Obituary | Lori (Pemberton) Cornwall

Lori (Pemberton) Cornwall, 62, passed away with her family by her side on Sept. 9, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Chandler, Arizona. Born on Nov. 8, 1958, in Kingman, Arizona, she grew up on a ranch on the Big Sandy in Wikieup, Arizona. Although she moved around a couple of times, she always found her way back to Kingman. Lori was proud to be a part of the Kingman community.



She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Leonard Cornwall; her daughter Krystal Dawson (Scott); her stepchildren Lynn Sincavage (Jeffrey) and Dennis Cornwall; her siblings Mike Pemberton, Renee Hagen (Leonard) and Clint Pemberton (Ella); her mother-in-law Margie Cornwall; her grandchildren Dustin (Cierra), Tyler (Karley), Collin (Mindy), Cale, Kyle (Courtney), Dylan (Lexi), Matthew, Sara, Nathan, Aubrey and Lauren; her eight great-grandchildren, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who all loved her dearly. She was greeted in Heaven by her daughter Tracie (Pemberton) Stratton, and her parents Howard Pemberton and Frances (Pemberton) Adams, along with countless relatives who have passed.

Lori will be remembered as a kind, selfless and giving person with a heart of gold. Her greatest joy in life was her daughters and grandchildren. She loved camping, riding quads with her sister, and cooking up a feast on a moment’s notice for anyone who wanted to eat. She was always the first one to the campfire and the last one to leave, this is where you would often find her dancing with her husband or grandsons to one of her favorite songs. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Lori had a special love for the friends who came into her life, from her younger days in school, to the friends she met when she was raising her girls, and those who became close to her after working with her for any period of time. She had a way of bringing people together and friends soon became part of the family.

The love of her life, Leonard, made her dreams come true 25 years ago when they bought land in the Peacock Mountains and moved just outside of town. She loved living on their mountain and watching the sunsets from her front porch. This is the place her family and friends will always remember her.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Kingman, Arizona at the Hualapai Mountain Park Recreation Area 2 on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. As Lori would have wanted, this celebration will be a casual gathering. We welcome you to celebrate her life with us at any time throughout the afternoon between 1 – 5 p.m.