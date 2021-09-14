OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Phoenix man arrested in Lake Havasu City for alleged fentanyl possession

Brandon Lee Smith (MCSO photo)

Brandon Lee Smith (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: September 14, 2021 4:35 p.m.

photo

This gun, ammo and drugs were confiscated during a traffic stop on Saturday, Sept. 11. (MCSO photo)

KINGMAN – Brandon Lee Smith, 28, of Phoenix, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Sept. 11 after a traffic stop in Lake Havasu City reportedly resulted in deputies locating fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a handgun.

MCSO wrote in a news release that at 2 a.m. deputies stopped a black sedan for failure to signal a turn. Deputies made contact with the female driver, a male back-seat passenger and Smith, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat.

Deputies reportedly noted nervous behavior from all occupants during the stop. They asked the driver to stand by their patrol vehicle while a records check was conducted. When asked if there were weapons in the vehicle, the driver stated there were none, according to the sheriff’s office.

Statements made by all passengers of the vehicle “raised deputies’ suspicions of a gun being inside the vehicle,” MCSO wrote.

Deputies removed Smith from the vehicle and conducted a pat search, reportedly locating 22 suspected fentanyl pills. MCSO wrote Smith told deputies that there was a gun in the car.

A vehicle search reportedly revealed a pouch containing fentanyl pills and 2 grams of methamphetamine; a handgun, a scale and other drug paraphernalia, according to MCSO.

The driver was cited for a traffic violation and misconduct involving weapons before being released. The backseat passenger was also released. As none of the occupants claimed ownership of the pouch containing fentanyl and methamphetamine, all three were cited for illegal drug possession. According to the sheriff’s office, a total of 33 grams, or pills, of fentanyl was recovered from the vehicle.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale, drug paraphernalia possession and possession/use of a weapon in a drug offense, all felonies. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State