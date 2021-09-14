OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | Sept. 15, 2021

Originally Published: September 14, 2021 2:57 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Sadly, Kingman is becoming an “anything goes” city. RVs park everywhere; tow trucks barrel through to park in neighborhoods 24/7. School buses drive past friends’ houses honking. Quads and dirt bikes race through streets. Barking, blasting music, anything goes.

Delta variant surges – Hey people, how about placing blame for COVID where it should be placed. China is responsible for unleashing this lethal virus on the world. Unvaccinated, unmasked and undecided Americans are not responsible for the virus. I always mask.

“Mohave County Supervisors pass resolution against vaccine mandates” rant – At age 78, I actually caught the COVID virus while in the hospital here. With natural immunity now, the very best kind, I will not be vaccinated.

Manchin favors trimming Biden budget by half – God bless Manchin, who needs to become a Republican. This bill, like all Biden does, is completely insane. Little for infrastructure, global warming doesn’t exist, plenty for freebies and let the rich pay. After all, they are the job creators.

Authorities seek suspect after mountain lion shot in Tucson – You’re a suspect if you shoot a mountain lion inside a city? Why! Are lions tame now? But it’s fine to abort 60 million babies in America since Roe v. Wade. Boy, we are one screwed up mess these days.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State