OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

‘Supernatural and the Strange’ opens Friday at the ArtHub in Kingman

“Supernatural and the Strange,” Kingman Center for the Arts’ final show of 2021, opens Friday, Sept. 17. Pictured is a submission from Greta Warren titled “Eye Artist.” (Courtesy photo)

“Supernatural and the Strange,” Kingman Center for the Arts’ final show of 2021, opens Friday, Sept. 17. Pictured is a submission from Greta Warren titled “Eye Artist.” (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 14, 2021 4:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts’ final show of 2021 – “Supernatural and the Strange” – opens Friday, Sept. 17 at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.

The show is set to run from Friday through Oct. 23, KCA announced in a news release.

“Nearly 60 new art pieces are on display that range from traditional paintings to abstracts, from Native American-themed masks to the wild and whimsical,” said John Van Vliet, gallery director. “Kingman's local artists really had fun with the supernatural theme so you could say that this exhibit will be showing off the supernatural talents of our creative community and at the same time allowing them to get a little strange, and the resulting show is a hoot.”

The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The ArtHub will host an Artists Reception from 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 that is open to the public.

“There's a textile vortex made solely out of fabric, a unique 37-inch piece with what looks like a crystal hand holding a glass heart, plus photographic prints and graphic assemblies that make some wild explorations into that world of the ‘Supernatural and the Strange,’” Van Vliet continued. “I'd like to invite the Kingman community to come see the latest artwork talent from our local artists.”

The ArtHub gift shop will also be open with locally created art, jewelry, scarves, bags, cards and other various art items. The public can also view and purchase art from the “Supernatural and the Strange” show online at the KCA Virtual Art Gallery starting Monday, Sept. 20 at https://kingmanarts.org/.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State