‘Supernatural and the Strange’ opens Friday at the ArtHub in Kingman

KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts’ final show of 2021 – “Supernatural and the Strange” – opens Friday, Sept. 17 at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.

The show is set to run from Friday through Oct. 23, KCA announced in a news release.

“Nearly 60 new art pieces are on display that range from traditional paintings to abstracts, from Native American-themed masks to the wild and whimsical,” said John Van Vliet, gallery director. “Kingman's local artists really had fun with the supernatural theme so you could say that this exhibit will be showing off the supernatural talents of our creative community and at the same time allowing them to get a little strange, and the resulting show is a hoot.”

The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The ArtHub will host an Artists Reception from 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 that is open to the public.

“There's a textile vortex made solely out of fabric, a unique 37-inch piece with what looks like a crystal hand holding a glass heart, plus photographic prints and graphic assemblies that make some wild explorations into that world of the ‘Supernatural and the Strange,’” Van Vliet continued. “I'd like to invite the Kingman community to come see the latest artwork talent from our local artists.”

The ArtHub gift shop will also be open with locally created art, jewelry, scarves, bags, cards and other various art items. The public can also view and purchase art from the “Supernatural and the Strange” show online at the KCA Virtual Art Gallery starting Monday, Sept. 20 at https://kingmanarts.org/.