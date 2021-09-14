West Nile Virus detected in Mohave County

MOHAVE VALLEY – Mosquitoes trapped during routine testing in Mohave Valley have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health’s Environmental Health Division.

The positive tests came from traps set at Pintail Slough in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, and at Vanderslice and Courtwright roads, and Willow Drive and Mountain View Road, in Mohave Valley.

“West Nile Virus is hosted by over 170 species of birds and carried to humans and horses by mosquitoes. It is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States,” the county wrote in a news release. The disease will not pass directly to humans by infected birds, horses or other humans – only via mosquito bites.

About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms, and about one out of 150 develop a serious and potentially fatal illness. There are no medications to treat West Nile in humans, and no vaccines to prevent it.

To prevent becoming infected, county health officials recommend using insect repellent; wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants outdoors; keeping your property free of standing water; and avoiding outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.