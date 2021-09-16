OFFERS
20% chance of rain in Kingman’s forecast

The National Weather Service forecasts a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms in the Kingman area on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-18. (Miner file photo)

The National Weather Service forecasts a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms in the Kingman area on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-18. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 16, 2021 2:48 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, September 16, 2021 4:44 PM

KINGMAN – Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Kingman area on Friday and during the day on Saturday, Sept. 17-18.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, the chance of precipitation each day is 20%.

On Friday, it will also be windy with south-southwest winds of 8-15 mph and gusts to 23 mph, the weather service forecasts. The high temperature is expected to be 94 degrees on Friday and 92 on Saturday with overnight lows in the mid-to-high 60s.

NWS calls for cooler weather early next week with high temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s from Monday through Wednesday. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 50s on Monday and Tuesday nights.

