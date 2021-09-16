COVID-19 claims 3 more residents of Kingman area

KINGMAN – Cases are rising again, and the Kingman area continues to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 surge in Mohave County.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health, in a report covering the two-day span between noon on Monday, Sept. 13 and noon on Wednesday, Sept. 15, reported 219 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and another four deaths resulting from complications from the disease. Three of the deaths, and more than half of the new cases, were recorded in the Kingman medical service area.

The local deaths were all below the average age of COVID-19 victims in the county, with one death each logged in the 40-49, 50-59 and 60-69 age ranges. A resident in the 50-59 age bracket from the Bullhead City service area also succumbed.

Of the 219 new cases in the county, 112 were logged in the Kingman service area, including 26 in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for about 95% of the virus deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 14 new local cases ages 50-59, seven ages 60-69, four ages 70-79 and one age 80-89.

Another 32 positive cases were confirmed in Kingman-area children and teens, including 17 ages 0-10 and 15 ages 11-19.

There were also 23 new local cases in the 30-39 age bracket, 20 ages 40-49, and 11 ages 20-29.

Elsewhere in the county there were 77 new cases logged in the Bullhead City service area, 26 in the Lake Havasu City area, two in the communities in the Arizona Strip, and two in undetermined locations in the county.

According to county health officials, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in many parts of the United States, including Mohave County. “Well over 90% of all those who are hospitalized were not vaccinated,” the county wrote in a news release last week.

The local surge in cases and deaths is attributed by local health officials to low vaccination rates and the presence of the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant.

There were 619 new cases and 14 deaths in the county in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 15. That compares to 477 new cases and 16 deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Sept. 8; and 637 cases and 11 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 1.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 42.9% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave 10th among 15 Arizona counties, and is far below the 57.1% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 77,845 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 221 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 190, Lake Havasu City with 174, Fort Mohave with 71, Golden Valley with 41 and Mohave Valley with 27. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,351cases for Lake Havasu City, 6,796 for Kingman, 6,519 for Bullhead City, 2,302 for Fort Mohave, 1,453 for Golden Valley, 1,065 for Mohave Valley and 505 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 191 cases in Topock, 91 in Dolan Springs, 68 in Meadview and 59 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73.5 years, while the age of the average patient is 45.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 12.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 27,114 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 30,015 cases in the county. The county counts 774 deaths, while the state reports 884. County health officials report that 23,383 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Sept. 15 there were 148 new cases from 1,284 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 12%. The positivity rate was 17% (147/854) on Wednesday, Sept. 8; 12% (144/1,154) on Friday, Sept. 10; 15% (103/684) on Sunday, Sept. 12; and 24% (102/424) on Monday, Sept. 13.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 259,571 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.1 % have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Sept. 16 AZDHS was reporting 27 new deaths and 2,855 new cases from 39,329 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 1,058,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 19,360 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 42 million confirmed cases and 666,806 deaths the morning of Thursday, Sept. 16.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,662,980 deaths from nearly 227 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Service office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.