Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Sept. 17
HS FB: Lee Williams, KHS travel

Malakai Bell of Kingman High School gained 202 yards last week in a win over Kingman Academy. The Bulldogs travel to Monument Valley to play the Mustangs on Friday, Sept. 17. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner.)

Originally Published: September 16, 2021 3:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman and Lee Williams high schools play on the road while Kingman Academy of Learning is home on the fourth Friday night of the high school football season on Sept. 17.

Lee Williams (1-1) looks to move over the .500 mark, and is coming off a 28-21 win at Lake Havasu High School this past Friday. The Vols lost their opener at home 18-13 to Northwest Christian on Sept. 3.

Lee Williams travels to North Canyon High School in Phoenix for a 7 p.m. start against the Rattlers. North Canyon is 1-1 after battering Shadow Mountain 58-6 last week.

Senior quarterback Devean Santos played a role in all four Volunteers’ touchdowns in the win over Havasu, running for a pair and throwing two more.

Kingman will be looking to improve to 3-1 and keep its high-powered running game in gear. Last week Nick Williams-Garcia rushed for 205 yards and Malakai Bell added 202 stripes as Kingman dismantled Kingman Academy 68-0. The Bulldog offense outgained KAOL 477-54.

The Bulldogs will travel to Monument Valley to play the Mustangs, winners of two straight who also boast a 2-1 record. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Monument Valley scored 19 points in the fourth quarter last week to beat Ganado 41-6.

Kingman Academy is 0-3 and the Tigers have failed to score in their past two games. They’ll try to turn their season around when they host the Gilbert Christian Knights (1-2) at 7 p.m. in Southside Park in Kingman.

Academy is coming off a lopsided 68-0 loss to cross-town rival Kingman last week. Gilbert Christian dropped a 49-8 decision to Valley Christian.

