Ivermectin use for COVID raises concerns

PHOENIX – Arizonans are poisoning themselves with medication meant for horses and cattle in their belief it will prevent or fight COVID-19.

Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer at Banner Health, said Wednesday that her organization’s poison center in August alone managed 10 cases of people who became ill after taking ivermectin, “some that were so severe that they did require hospitalization.’’

It’s apparently become the latest claim of those looking for alternatives to vaccinations.

“Ivermectin is not usually something that our poison center gets many calls about,’’ Bessel said. “So this is very concerning to us to see this growing trend.’’

The decision by some to try ivermectin instead of any of the vaccines given full or emergency-use approval could be just another factor complicating efforts to get more Arizonans inoculated.

According to the FDA, certain animal formulations of the drug, including injectable, pour-on and paste, are approved to prevent parasites in animals.

There are some human uses, like pills for parasitic worms and topical applications for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. But those, according to the agency, are at specific doses.

That’s not to say there may not be some use for the drug in dealing with the virus.

“Clinical trials are ongoing to assess ivermectin for COVID,’’ Bessel said. “But no clear findings have been released that confirm this drug is safe or as an effective form of treatment for COVID.

And that, she said, is why doctors at Banner won’t prescribe it.

But there apparently is nothing to bar doctors from recommending it for patients.

The FDA, in a consumer bulletin, tells people that if they do get a written prescription they should fill it through a “legitimate source such as a pharmacy,’’ and they should take it exactly as prescribed.

Part of the danger, according to the FDA, is taking medications meant for animals. Not only are those drugs designed for much larger creatures than humans but the animal versions “are very different from those approved for humans.’’