Kingman Moose Lodge to hold golf tournament

KINGMAN – Kingman Moose Lodge #1704 will host a Charity Golf Tournament at the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 25 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The tournament will also include drawings, cash prizes and various challenges for the golfers. Proceeds will be donated to the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center in Kingman.

Contact Eric Olson at 559-639-9511 or jj48phan@gmail.com for more information.