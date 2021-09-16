OFFERS
Maryland man missing at Grand Canyon

Authorities were searching Thursday, Sept. 16 for a Maryland man reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park. (Photo by Deitmar Rabich, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2AR7fX7)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 16, 2021 3:13 p.m.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - Authorities were searching Thursday for a Maryland man reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park.

Park officials said they received a report around 9 p.m. Tuesday about an overdue backpacker in the vicinity of the Walhalla Plateau on the canyon’s North Rim.

They said 66-year-old Clifton “Cliff” Beck of Mount Airy had obtained a backcountry permit to spend two nights on the Walhalla Plateau.

It is believed that Beck is travelling alone. He was expected to exit the backcountry last Sunday.

Park rangers searched unsuccessfully by aircraft Wednesday for Beck.

Thursday’s operations include deployment of nine ground search teams as well as aerial searches by helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft in the Walhalla Plateau area.

