Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing person

Manuel Bravo-Gil (left) and Marcelina Amado Salgado (MCSO photos)

Manuel Bravo-Gil (left) and Marcelina Amado Salgado (MCSO photos)

Originally Published: September 16, 2021 4:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old missing person Marcelina Amado Salgado, last seen Jan. 23 in Mesquite, Nevada.

MCSO wrote in a news release that Salgado was residing with Manuel Bravo-Gil, 46, in Beaver Dam at the time of her disappearance.

According to the sheriff’s office, she disappeared under suspicious circumstances, and Bravo-Gil is wanted for questing regarding her disappearance.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Salgado or Bravo-Gil is asked to contact Detective Angelo at the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753 ext. 4260 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312. Calls may also be made to Mohave Silent Witness at 1-888-227-8780.

A $2,500 reward is being offered by Mohave Silent Witness for information that leads to Salgado’s discovery.

