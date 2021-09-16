OFFERS
Nelcamp hired as Kingman Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer

Dr. Gregory Nelcamp (KRMC courtesy photo)

Dr. Gregory Nelcamp (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 16, 2021 2:45 p.m.

KINGMAN – Dr. Gregory Nelcamp, a practiced clinical anesthesiologist for two decades, is Kingman Regional Medical Center’s new chief medical officer.

KRMC wrote in a news release that Nelcamp’s focus during his 20 years as a practicing clinical anesthesiologist was cardiovascular and obstetric anesthesia procedures.

In addition to his medical practice, Nelcamp has many years of experience in physician leadership and health care management roles.

In 2011, he received his master of business administration degree with a health care focus from the University of Tennessee Physician-Executive Program.

Prior to joining KRMC, Nelcamp was chief medical officer with two regional health systems, the most recent being Mon Health System in Morgantown, West Virginia.

“I see this system as the future of health care in our region,” Nelcamp said in the release, “and look forward to working with the physicians and other providers to move KRMC forward.”

Nelcamp plans to use his “diverse” background in clinical care and health care administration to help physicians to drive quality and patient care.

Nelcamp succeeds Dr. Thomas Gaughan, who recently retired after seven years in the position.

“We are extremely grateful for the many years of service Dr. Gaughan has provided,” said KRMC CEO Will McConnell. “KRMC has benefited from his wisdom and experience.”

