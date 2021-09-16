Vietnam Vets to hold drawing for handcrafted American flag in Kingman
Originally Published: September 16, 2021 3:06 p.m.
KINGMAN – Vietnam Veterans of America Mohave County Chapter 975 is holding a drawing for a Pledge of Allegiance, handcrafted American Flag.
The chapter wrote in a news release that the 24-inch long, 12-inch high flag was handcrafted using CNC fiber laser technology. The flag is powder coated with a layer of clear gloss “for ultimate protection for outdoor display.”
Tickets cost $5 each, with the winner set to be pulled at the end of the Mohave County Fair on Sunday, Sept. 19.
Most Read
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: