Vietnam Vets to hold drawing for handcrafted American flag in Kingman

Vietnam Veterans of America Mohave County Chapter 975 will hold a drawing for this handcrafted American flag. Tickets cost $5. The winning ticket will be drawn on Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Mohave County Fair. (Courtesy photo)

Vietnam Veterans of America Mohave County Chapter 975 will hold a drawing for this handcrafted American flag. Tickets cost $5. The winning ticket will be drawn on Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Mohave County Fair. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 16, 2021 3:06 p.m.

KINGMAN – Vietnam Veterans of America Mohave County Chapter 975 is holding a drawing for a Pledge of Allegiance, handcrafted American Flag.

The chapter wrote in a news release that the 24-inch long, 12-inch high flag was handcrafted using CNC fiber laser technology. The flag is powder coated with a layer of clear gloss “for ultimate protection for outdoor display.”

Tickets cost $5 each, with the winner set to be pulled at the end of the Mohave County Fair on Sunday, Sept. 19.

