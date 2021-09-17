OFFERS
Boston's famous Skinny House sells for a nice fat price

Boston’s famous Skinny House has sold for $1.25 million. (Photo by John Stephen Dwyer, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3hKwWvg)

Boston's famous Skinny House has sold for $1.25 million. (Photo by John Stephen Dwyer, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3hKwWvg)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 17, 2021 10:07 a.m.

BOSTON - Boston's famous Skinny House has sold for a nice fat price.

The home in the city's North End hit the market in August for $1.2 million, and the deal was closed Thursday for $1.25 million, according to Zillow.

The home “received multiple offers and went under agreement for over list price in less than one week," real estate agency CL Properties posted on Facebook.

The four-story home built in 1862, according to a plaque on the facade, is about 1,165 square feet (108 square meters) — even though it is about 10 feet (3 meters) wide at its widest point and narrows in the back to about 9.25 feet (2.8 meters).

It has two bedrooms and one bathroom and includes a private deck with a view of Boston Harbor. The home does not have a front door. Instead, residents enter through a side door.

It was last sold in 2017 for $900,000.

It is also known as the Spite House, according to the plaque. According to local lore, two brothers inherited some land. When one of them joined the Army, the other built a large house that took up most of the land. When the soldier brother returned, he built the Skinny House to block his brother's view and sunlight.

