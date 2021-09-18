Briefs | Ex-official accused of accepting free dirt from excavator

Phoenix – A former school district official is accused of accepting up to 700 truckloads of dirt from an excavation site on district property and using it to develop a homesite he owned, state watchdog officials said.

A grand jury indictment charges Michael Moran, former operations director for the Wickenburg Unified School District, with conflict of interest and other crimes, the Auditor General's Office said Thursday in a report.

The office said it conducted an investigation and presented its findings to the Attorney General’s Office after the district reported alleged financial misconduct by Moran, who resigned in 2018 when questioned by the district superintendent.

Moran should have paid up to $70,000 for the dirt delivered to his property by a contractor who did the excavation work and who had suggested the dirt be used to flatten the district's own property, the office said.

Two other companies considered for the excavation project “expressed their concerns to Mr. Moran that it was either not feasible or not allowable to deliver dirt from the District site to Mr. Moran’s personal lot, and they were not awarded the contract," the office said.

Man who fled during trial gets 28 years for attacking camper

PRESCOTT – A 44-year-old Prescott man who fled in 2019 while on trial for a brutal attack on a camper the previous year has been sentenced to 28 years in prison after being apprehended in Payson in late July, authorities said.

Robert David Pearsall III was out on bond when he absconded two days before jurors in his Yavapai County Superior Court trial on attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges returned guilty verdicts. Judge Tina Ainley sentenced Pearsall on Wednesday.

The events leading to his conviction occurred in September 2018 when Pearsall struck the victim, whom he did not know, on the head multiple times with a large board in a remote camping area near Perkinsville, authorities said.

The severely injured victim likely would have died but for emergency aid provided by other campers who included trained firefighter paramedics, the county attorney’s office said in a statement.

Pearsall fled the scene but surrendered days later. After absconding the next year while on trial, he was on the run for over two years before he was arrested July 22 in Payson where he was living under an alias, officials said.

Pearsall remains charged with failure to appear in the 2019 court proceedings and also likely faces additional charges because he had two guns and methamphetamine on him and assaulted the Payson police officer who had stopped him for a traffic violation, the office said.

Police shoot domestic violence suspect in Phoenix suburb

PHOENIX – Chandler Police say they shot an armed man Friday morning in a hotel parking lot following a report of a suspicious person. The incident is now being investigated as a domestic violence case.

Police in the Phoenix suburb said a person called police saying that a woman was asking for help. A Chandler Police spokesman said two officers found the armed man in the parking lot and he “displayed” a gun. The officers interpreted that as a threat and shot at him, the spokesman said. It’s unclear how many of the bullets struck the man.

The man, who has not been named, is being treated in a local hospital, police said. No one else was reported harmed in the shooting outside the hotel, which is also near a large shopping mall.

“Both officers had their body-worn cameras at the time,” said Chandler Police spokesman Jason McClimans, adding that emerging details in the case suggest the man and woman were in a relationship and one may have hurt the other.

“It sounded more like a domestic violence incident,” than a suspicious person, McClimans said.

Arizona official seeks probe after voter data posted online

PHOENIX – Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is asking Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate after voter registration records were posted online.

Voter registration records known as the “voter file” are available to the public, but it’s a felony to publish the information on the Internet. The voter file includes the name, address and party affiliation of registered voters, along with some phone numbers. It shows whether the person has voted in recent elections but not the candidates and issues they supported.

“It appears that in this case, information from a public records request may have been posted in violation of state law,” Richer said in a statement Thursday. “I trust the Attorney General will look into this and take any necessary action.”

Richer did not name the group responsible for the alleged violation, but an expansive list of voters remained accessible Thursday afternoon on a website posting podcasts, articles and other materials in support of the Republican Party.

Richer and Brnovich are both Republicans.

Scottsdale man who skipped sentencing gets extra prison time

PHOENIX – A Scottsdale man who failed to appear for his sentencing in a tax fraud case has received more prison time, according to federal authorities.

In August 2020, Thomas Rampetsreiter was given a two-year sentence in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $2.2 million restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Rampetsreiter was accused of conspiring to file fraudulent tax returns, according to IRS investigators. He was ordered to self-surrender to begin his sentence on Oct. 13, 2020 but didn’t show.

Rampetsreiter was later arrested in Florida where he was living at a hotel under an assumed name, authorities said. He reportedly changed the license plate on his vehicle, was in possession of four cellphones and multiple debit cards and had four $1,000 international money orders.

Prosecutors said Rampetsreiter was sentenced in a Phoenix court Monday to an additional nine months in federal prison.