Kingman falls just short at Monument Valley

KAYENTA – Monument Valley stopped a Kingman running back just short of the goal line with 13 seconds to play to beat the Bulldogs 31-30 in high school football action on Friday, Sept. 17.

Kingman nearly got the win after quarterback Garrett Stryker hit Alejandro Canales on a 44-yard pass on 4th and 35 from the Kingman 15-yard line.

A series of runs by NIck Williams-Garcia, Harley Naylor and Stryker put the Bulldogs within striking distance, but Williams-Garcia was stopped just four inches from the goal line on the final play of the game.

Williams-Garcia led the Bulldogs with 189 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. He also ran for a two-point conversion. Naylor added 44 yards on five totes.

Styker added 89 yards on 13 carries and completed 5-of-8 passes for 122 yards, including a 23-yard scoring strike to Canales.

Kingman’s offense was clicking, posting 470 yards in total offense, including 348 yards on the ground.

The Bulldogs slipped to 2-2 with the loss. They host Chino Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

Chino Valley posted shutouts over Page 46-0 and Tuba City 42-0 in its last two outings to even their record at 2-2.