OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman falls just short at Monument Valley

Kingman quarterback Garrett Styker rushed for 89 yards and passed for 122 yards in the Bulldogs 31-30 loss at Monument Valley on Friday, Sept. 17. (Miner file photo)

Kingman quarterback Garrett Styker rushed for 89 yards and passed for 122 yards in the Bulldogs 31-30 loss at Monument Valley on Friday, Sept. 17. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 18, 2021 6:45 p.m.

KAYENTA – Monument Valley stopped a Kingman running back just short of the goal line with 13 seconds to play to beat the Bulldogs 31-30 in high school football action on Friday, Sept. 17.

Kingman nearly got the win after quarterback Garrett Stryker hit Alejandro Canales on a 44-yard pass on 4th and 35 from the Kingman 15-yard line.

A series of runs by NIck Williams-Garcia, Harley Naylor and Stryker put the Bulldogs within striking distance, but Williams-Garcia was stopped just four inches from the goal line on the final play of the game.

Williams-Garcia led the Bulldogs with 189 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. He also ran for a two-point conversion. Naylor added 44 yards on five totes.

Styker added 89 yards on 13 carries and completed 5-of-8 passes for 122 yards, including a 23-yard scoring strike to Canales.

Kingman’s offense was clicking, posting 470 yards in total offense, including 348 yards on the ground.

The Bulldogs slipped to 2-2 with the loss. They host Chino Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

Chino Valley posted shutouts over Page 46-0 and Tuba City 42-0 in its last two outings to even their record at 2-2.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State