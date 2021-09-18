Members of the Kingman Young Marines pose with a donation check from the James L. Stanfield Veterans of Foreign War Post 10386. The VFW Dart Players League raised $1,200 to assist the Kingman Young Marines with the unit’s various programs. The money will be used to help with some of the expenses associated with sending seven Young Marines to the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony on Dec. 7, 2021, as well as allowing members to attend the regimental encampment and Drug Demand Reduction Run in October in Yuma.