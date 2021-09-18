Lee Williams tops North Canyon 55-30

PHOENIX – Lee Williams dominated the second half to beat North Canyon 55-30 in a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Volunteers led just 13-12 at the half, but exploded for six touchdowns after the break to win their second straight game. They outscored the Rattlers 28-12 in the four quarter.

With the win the Volunteers improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the 4A Grand Canyon Conference, where they’re in third place.

North Canyon slipped to 1-2 on the year.

Lee Williams is schedule to host conference rival Prescott at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

Prescott beat Washington High School 56-18 on Friday to remain unbeaten at 3-0.