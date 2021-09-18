Mohave County Sheriff’s boating safety crew makes 5 DWI while boating arrests

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Throughout the Labor Day Holiday Weekend, Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety were deployed on Lake Havasu and the Colorado River. During the weekend there were no significant incidents that occurred in the jurisdiction of The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to two non-injury boat crashes, and one injury boat crash. The injury boat crash consisted of a male subject who injured his shoulder while wake boarding in the South Basin of Lake Havasu. There were also five medical assists calls handled by River Medical Paramedics who were on board MCSO patrol boats.

Deputies made 226 boater contacts, issued 179 warnings, and issued 35 citations. Deputies also arrested five subjects for Operating a Watercraft while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.